Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $477,000 Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.
In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
