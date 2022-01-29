Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $477,000 Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

