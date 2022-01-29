Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $138,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

