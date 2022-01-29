Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

