Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Holdings Decreased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,525 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOL. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 84.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,741,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 89.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 555,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 26.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.