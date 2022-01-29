Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.