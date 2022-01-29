Corteva, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

