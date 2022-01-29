Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.