Covestro AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Covestro in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. Covestro has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

