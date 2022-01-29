Cpwm LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

