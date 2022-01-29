Cpwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

