Cpwm LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.74.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

