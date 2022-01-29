Creative Planning Increases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

