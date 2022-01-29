Creative Planning Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $34.41 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

