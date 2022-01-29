Creative Planning Invests $296,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $82,373,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 173.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,100 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

