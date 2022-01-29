Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.26 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

