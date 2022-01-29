Creative Planning Sells 1,147 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fluor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

