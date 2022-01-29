Creative Planning Sells 1,239 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 422,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

