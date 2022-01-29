Creative Planning Sells 146 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.