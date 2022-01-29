Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $68,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $113.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

