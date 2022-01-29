Credit Suisse AG Has $59.54 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $59,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $317.76 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.82 and its 200-day moving average is $347.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

