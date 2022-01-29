Credit Suisse AG Has $73.89 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.16% of Itron worth $73,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

