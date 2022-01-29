Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 712,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $77,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

DSGX opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

