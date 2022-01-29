Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$66.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

