Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.38. 14,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 240,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $352,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,794 shares of company stock worth $1,505,630. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

