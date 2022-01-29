Critical Contrast: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.30 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.84 Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.50 $990,000.00 $0.17 115.18

Alpine Income Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

CIM Commercial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $20.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86% Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56%

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

