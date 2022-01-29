Critical Contrast: Peraso (PRSO) and The Competition

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Peraso to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s competitors have a beta of 4.10, meaning that their average share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peraso and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2232 8895 16482 672 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 38.97%. Given Peraso’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peraso and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -2.48 Peraso Competitors $3.50 billion $653.65 million -10.80

Peraso’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.88% 2.69% 2.45%

Summary

Peraso competitors beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

