CropperFinance Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.28 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.