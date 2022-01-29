CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

CFB stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

