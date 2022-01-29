CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFB. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

