Crown (NYSE:CCK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.71 and last traded at $112.55. 6,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,025,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Get Crown alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.