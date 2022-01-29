Crust 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009958 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00350784 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

