CryptoBonusMiles One Day Trading Volume Tops $760.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $331,995.04 and approximately $760.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00108845 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

