Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

