CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

CVAC opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

