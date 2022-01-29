Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.66 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

