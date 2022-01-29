Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CUBI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.83. 697,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

