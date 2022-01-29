D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $116.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.05. 4,537,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.