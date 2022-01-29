Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,140. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

