Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,206,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.