Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

