DAOstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $157,652.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $157,652.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.11 or 0.99992217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

