Dario Meli Acquires 200,000 Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,299.10.

CVE NDA opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.84 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

