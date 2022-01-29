Darwinia Commitment Token Price Hits $44.72 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.72 or 0.00118809 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and $163,143.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 84,835 coins and its circulating supply is 37,376 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

