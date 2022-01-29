Dash Green (DASHG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded up 224.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Dash Green has a total market cap of $6,499.44 and approximately $30.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash Green coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash Green has traded up 251.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00083593 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Dash Green Coin Profile

Dash Green is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net . Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash Green Coin Trading

