Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,139 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

