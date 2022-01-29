Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 86,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 45,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.