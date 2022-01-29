Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.975 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 76.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $44.69 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. The business had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.