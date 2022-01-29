Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 27.75% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

