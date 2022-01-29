Desjardins Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins currently has C$10.75 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.83.

EQX stock opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

