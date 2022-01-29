Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 120,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,697,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

